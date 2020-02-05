iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.62

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.62 and last traded at $149.02, with a volume of 14559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

