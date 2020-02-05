iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $204.05

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $204.05 and last traded at $204.03, with a volume of 22107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.09.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.