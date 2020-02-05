iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 237,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,342. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $119.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

