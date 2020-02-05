iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.