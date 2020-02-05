iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

BATS GHYG opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

