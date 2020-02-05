Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on March 12th

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

ITUB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 8,997,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,302,554. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

