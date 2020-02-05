Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 3,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $207.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Iteris by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

