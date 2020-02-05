J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Now Covered by Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JJSF. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.28. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $149.24 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In related news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

