J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1,660.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 154.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

