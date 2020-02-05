Jabodon PT Co. Has $2.33 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jabodon PT Co. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.10.

GOOG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,447.61. 258,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,410.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,281.85. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

