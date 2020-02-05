Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.30-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Benchmark initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $96.06. 34,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

