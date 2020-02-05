Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE JHG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 47,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after buying an additional 1,985,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,323,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,241 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

