Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL)’s stock price traded down 45.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 467 ($6.14), 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862 ($11.34).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.16.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Jersey Electricity PLC will post 3520.0001053 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $6.45. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

About Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

