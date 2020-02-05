JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,721,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,534,358. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

