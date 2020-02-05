JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.67. 2,376,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,041. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

