JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,255 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,588. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.