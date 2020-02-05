JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

NYSE HON traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $176.91. 1,017,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,868. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.