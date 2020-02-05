JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

IDLV traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 1,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $35.04.

