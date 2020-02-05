JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. 160,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,799,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

