John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) Trading Up 3.9%

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.