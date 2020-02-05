John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.75, approximately 423 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

