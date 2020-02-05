John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
