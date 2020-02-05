John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

