Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.22.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,748. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $3,784,799. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after buying an additional 179,223 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after buying an additional 232,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,094,000 after buying an additional 110,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

