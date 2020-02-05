Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0013 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $29,914.00 and approximately $802.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.25 or 0.02950242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00201476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00137484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

