Joule (JUL) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Exchanges

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Joule has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Joule coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. Joule has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and $34,116.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.03149015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00201644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00132522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

