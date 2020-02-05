JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

