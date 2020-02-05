JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN traded up $45.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,049.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,010.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,871.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,812.06. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 26.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,975 shares of company stock worth $814,109,346. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

