JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 8.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $66,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,206 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.