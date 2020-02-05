Just Group’s (JUST) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Just Group to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Just Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.36).

LON JUST traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 82.60 ($1.09). 3,630,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $858.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.66. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

