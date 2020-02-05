Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

