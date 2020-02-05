Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.31, approximately 401,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 210,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

KNDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.54.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $104,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

