KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of KBH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 2,102,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KB Home by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

