KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. KBR has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.