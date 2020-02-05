Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.75

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several analysts have commented on KELYB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

