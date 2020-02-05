Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.79

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $7.80. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 1,479 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

