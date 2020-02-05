Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Earnings Results

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Key Tronic updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.17 EPS.

KTCC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

