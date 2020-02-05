Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Earnings Results

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Key Tronic updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.17 EPS.
KTCC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.26.
About Key Tronic
