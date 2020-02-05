Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.58. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 14,880 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 396,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

