KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATI. Benchmark assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.