Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $590.00

Shares of Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.63), with a volume of 3355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 million and a P/E ratio of 45.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 555.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 508.32.

In other news, insider James David Knight bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,250,000 ($1,644,304.13).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

