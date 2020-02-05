Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $333-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.94 million.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ KFRC opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $843.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Kforce
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.
