Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $333-339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.94 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $843.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,416,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,343. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

