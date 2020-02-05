Kier Group (LON:KIE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kier Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday.

LON KIE traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.90 ($1.41). 4,663,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.89. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 547 ($7.20). The company has a market capitalization of $173.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

