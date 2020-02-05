Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-4.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.10.
Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.04. 558,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,191. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
KRC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.90.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.
