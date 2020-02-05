Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-4.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.10.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.04. 558,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,191. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.90.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.