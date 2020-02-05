Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.01-4.21 EPS.

NYSE:KRC opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

