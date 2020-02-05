Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KE. ValuEngine downgraded Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Kimball Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of KE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.52. 51,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,526. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $313.39 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.