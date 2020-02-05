Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,955 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 223.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.85. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $86.45.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.