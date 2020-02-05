Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 392.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

