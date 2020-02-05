Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,109 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,702,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

