Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jentner Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

