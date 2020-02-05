Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

