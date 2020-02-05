Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

